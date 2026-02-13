Left Menu

Unveiling Power Ties: Norway's Epstein Connection

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has called for a thorough investigation into the connections between prominent Norwegians and the late Jeffrey Epstein. The focus is on clarifying the extent and implications of these relationships involving Norwegian diplomats, politicians, and even royalty amidst public shock and a series of denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:42 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has emphasized the need to scrutinize the complex web of connections between influential Norwegians and the deceased U.S. sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Echoing efforts by Britain's Keir Starmer, Stoere is addressing public dismay over explosive revelations of high-profile ties.

The release of voluminous documents has implicated diplomats, esteemed politicians, and even royalty, leaving the public and government officials in a state of disbelief. Despite firm denials of involvement in Epstein's criminal activities, the shock over such high-level associations demands clarity, Stoere told the national broadcaster, NRK.

The spotlight is now on inquiries involving Norway's foreign ministry, along with separate probes concerning a diplomat couple and former Prime Minister Thorbjoern Jagland. With the Crown Princess also under scrutiny for her past association with Epstein, this investigation may well redefine Norway's diplomatic and cultural landscapes.

