Its birthday of a new Bangladesh, says Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus after casting his vote

Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Thursday cast his vote at a polling booth in Dhaka as the 13th national parliamentary elections and constitutional referendum got underway in the country. Yunus, who is leading the country's interim administration, described the election and referendum as a moment of national joy and renewal.

"This is a day of great joy. Today is the birthday of a new Bangladesh. We will celebrate this birthday throughout the day," Yunus said on the elections that comes after a student-led uprising brought down former PM Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government nearly 18 months ago. "Through today's process, people have rejected the past. Whatever nightmarish past existed, we have completely discarded it. From today, at every step, we have gained the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh," he said.

"Voting for a candidate is important, but the referendum is very important. The whole of Bangladesh will change," Yunus said. "I feel very happy. This is a day of great joy for me. It is a day of great joy for everyone in Bangladesh. A day of liberation. The end of our nightmares and the beginning of new dreams, that is what today's process is for," Yunus said.

He cast his ballot this morning at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka Yunus, who heads the interim government overseeing the poll, voted around 10:00 am (local time), joining millions of Bangladeshis participating in the country's first election in the wake of last year's political upheaval. The vote is widely seen as a pivotal step in restoring democratic governance after last year's uprising and changes in political leadership. Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights.

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era. The vote count will begin at 4 pm today and the Election Commission will officially announce the results on February 13 morning once counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters. There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party). Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election. Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI

