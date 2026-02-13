Left Menu

'Seva Teerth': A Landmark in Indian Governance

The inauguration of the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth,' demonstrates India's commitment to service. This marks a departure from colonial-era symbols and signifies a modern, efficient, and citizen-centric governance approach under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, aiming for a self-reliant and developed India.

The new Prime Minister's Office, named 'Seva Teerth,' was inaugurated, symbolizing a pivotal shift in Indian governance. Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted this as a reflection of the government's commitment to public service under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant day in placing service at democracy's center.

The new PMO, unifying the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, moved from its previous location in South Block, Raisina Hill, to 'Seva Teerth.' This move is part of a broader shift away from India's colonial legacy, instilling a mindset geared toward modernity and self-reliance.

In line with this vision, several key government buildings have been renamed, aligning with efforts to build a modern governance framework. This transformation is seen as a landmark in creating an effective, accessible, and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, laying groundwork for a developed India.

