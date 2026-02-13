DP World Chairman Resigns Amid Epstein Allegations: A Leadership Reshuffle

DP World, the Dubai-based port titan, announced the resignation of its chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, amid allegations of ties with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The move follows significant scrutiny and pressure on one of the Middle East's most renowned business figures.

In a swift response, Dubai's ruler appointed Essa Kazim as the new chairman of Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Yuvraj Narayan as the group chief executive officer, as confirmed by the Dubai Media Office. The leadership changes aim to stabilize the company during this challenging period.

The allegations against Bin Sulayem stem from documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, which suggest a long-standing relationship with Epstein post-conviction. The revelations have led to a suspension of investments in DP World by key entities, including a UK development finance agency and a major Canadian pension fund.