Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?

The U.S. government, under President Trump, considers reducing tariffs on steel and aluminum goods due to rising consumer prices. This move aims to alleviate voter concerns about inflation before upcoming midterm elections, but has led to stock declines for some metal producers.

Updated: 13-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:36 IST
The Trump administration is contemplating a reduction in tariffs on steel and aluminum goods as a reaction to heightened consumer prices, according to the Financial Times. Sources familiar with the matter suggest officials believe that current tariffs are contributing to inflationary pressures affecting U.S. voters.

The Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative's office are reportedly reviewing the impact of these tariffs, with a focus on everyday consumer items such as pie tins and beverage cans. Concerns over cost-of-living might prove pivotal in the upcoming midterm elections, reflecting broad discontent with economic management highlighted by recent polls.

Steel and aluminum producers saw their stocks drop following the news, while aluminum prices also hit a low on the London Metal Exchange. President Trump, who previously imposed tariffs as a trade negotiation strategy, now plans to refine the list of affected products, potentially omitting some while intensifying national security investigations on others.

