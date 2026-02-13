Teenagers Stabbed: Mystery Unfolds at Akash Cinema Market

In a shocking incident at Akash Cinema Market, north Delhi, two teenagers were injured in a stabbing on February 12. The victims, Rehan (17) and Gaurav (18), residents of Bhalaswa Dairy, were attacked by unidentified individuals believed to be juveniles.

Rehan sustained multiple injuries and received medical attention at BJRM Hospital before being transferred to LNJP Hospital. Gaurav suffered a minor injury and was given medical assistance on the scene.

Authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident. CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the offenders, and efforts are underway to uncover the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)