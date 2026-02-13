Left Menu

Teenagers Stabbed: Mystery Unfolds at Akash Cinema Market

Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing at Akash Cinema Market, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. The suspects, believed to be juveniles, attacked one victim inside a shop while two accomplices waited outside. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants and uncover the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:26 IST
Teenagers Stabbed: Mystery Unfolds at Akash Cinema Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Akash Cinema Market, north Delhi, two teenagers were injured in a stabbing on February 12. The victims, Rehan (17) and Gaurav (18), residents of Bhalaswa Dairy, were attacked by unidentified individuals believed to be juveniles.

Rehan sustained multiple injuries and received medical attention at BJRM Hospital before being transferred to LNJP Hospital. Gaurav suffered a minor injury and was given medical assistance on the scene.

Authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident. CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the offenders, and efforts are underway to uncover the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026