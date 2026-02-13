Left Menu

Digital Census 2027: A Milestone in India's Development Journey

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of Census 2027 at a conference, marking India's first digital census. The initiative aims to aid government planning and resource distribution, reflecting the nation's development. The census signifies transparency and administrative commitment to reach every citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the upcoming Census 2027 as a pivotal campaign that will chart India's future trajectory. Addressing a training session for the census' first phase, Yadav asserted the exercise is foundational for governmental planning, resource allocation, and ensuring every citizen is accounted for.

In a pioneering move, India will conduct its first-ever digital census, with 30 lakh enumerators collecting data via mobile applications. This effort underscores the census' role as the country's largest data-gathering initiative, critical for shaping plans for infrastructure and public services.

Yadav highlighted the census' dual significance both nationally and globally, given India's population size. He praised Prime Minister Modi's historic decision for a digital transition, emphasizing the need for strategic leadership and timely execution in sensitive regions.

