Digital Census 2027: A Milestone in India's Development Journey

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the upcoming Census 2027 as a pivotal campaign that will chart India's future trajectory. Addressing a training session for the census' first phase, Yadav asserted the exercise is foundational for governmental planning, resource allocation, and ensuring every citizen is accounted for.

In a pioneering move, India will conduct its first-ever digital census, with 30 lakh enumerators collecting data via mobile applications. This effort underscores the census' role as the country's largest data-gathering initiative, critical for shaping plans for infrastructure and public services.

Yadav highlighted the census' dual significance both nationally and globally, given India's population size. He praised Prime Minister Modi's historic decision for a digital transition, emphasizing the need for strategic leadership and timely execution in sensitive regions.