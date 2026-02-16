Disguised Attack: Family Feud in Delhi Turns Violent

A family dispute turned violent in Delhi's Rohini area when a 27-year-old physiotherapist was attacked by her brother-in-law, who was disguised in women's clothing, police reported. The accused, Jai Prakash Yadav, from Najafgarh, reportedly sought revenge in connection with ongoing familial conflicts.

The incident unfolded at a therapy center in Sector-24, where Yadav allegedly slit the woman's throat. The police received a distress call at 12.21 pm, and upon arrival, found the victim already transferred to a nearby hospital. She remains under treatment and unable to provide a statement. Local witnesses reported seeing someone suspicious fleeing the scene shortly after the attack.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area and, following a rooftop chase, successfully apprehended Yadav. A cutter blade believed to be used in the attack was recovered, alongside his disguise. Evidence, including CCTV footage, is being scrutinized to piece together the events, as the investigation continues under charges of attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)