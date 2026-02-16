Tragic Loss: Youth Leaps to His Death From Jharkhand Bridge

A 20-year-old youth tragically ended his life by jumping into the Swarnarekha river from the Sapra bridge in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. The individual, identified as Varun, was a resident of Tamolia under Kapali police outpost.

According to police reports, Varun arrived at the bridge riding a scooter before making his fateful leap into the river, leaving passers-by stunned and unable to intervene. The incident was reported by those at the scene, prompting immediate action by local authorities.

Efforts to retrieve Varun's body commenced swiftly with the use of local divers. The operation concluded shortly after it began, with the recovery of the young man's body. His family has been informed of the tragic event, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)