Legal Battle Over Haryana's University Control: Al Falah's Constitutional Challenge

Al Falah Charitable Trust and University challenge the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2025, in court, citing unconstitutional control over private universities. This follows faculty connections to a terror incident. The case questions state power over institutional management, referencing Articles 14 and 30 of India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:55 IST
Al Falah Charitable Trust and Al Falah University, Faridabad, have legally contested the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2025, labeling it unconstitutional. This legal action follows the state government's enhanced power to dissolve private university management in circumstances such as national security.

The amended act, passed in December by the Haryana Assembly, has sparked debate over Sections 44 B and 46, which allegedly enable state overreach by appointing an administrator under vague conditions. This legislative move emerged after investigations linked Al Falah University faculty to a terror-related incident in Delhi.

The petitioners argue the amended act contravenes Articles 14 and 30 of the Indian Constitution, potentially allowing perpetual state control over private institutions. The legal proceedings are set to continue with the next hearing scheduled for April 6, while inquiries under the new act are already underway.

