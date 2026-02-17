Left Menu

Supreme Court Emphasizes Justice Over Public Sentiment in High-Profile Cases

The Supreme Court highlighted that justice should not be swayed by public sentiment, especially in high-profile cases. This assertion came while upholding a jail sentence in the case of Telugu actress Pratyusha's suicide. The court criticized premature media reports that could undermine the legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court stressed the importance of truth over public sentiment in judicial processes, particularly in high-profile cases. A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan emphasized that justice relies on evidence and impartial investigations, not on societal pressures or popular opinion.

This observation was made while the court upheld the two-year jail term for a man accused of abetting the suicide of Telugu actress Pratyusha in 2002. The court denounced Dr Muni Swamy for conducting and prematurely publicizing an inaccurate post-mortem, which incited public controversy and distorted the investigation.

The court stated that such misconduct erodes public trust in investigative bodies and the judiciary, and violates the sub-judice rule crucial for fair trials. Although the court recognized the harm caused, no further action was taken against Swamy due to his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

