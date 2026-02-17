Left Menu

Assam's Historic Strides Towards Peace and Progress

Assam has made significant advances in combating crime and fostering peace, with over 24,000 arrests and Rs 3,000 crore drug seizures. The state cleared significant land encroachments and enacted laws against social issues. Obtaining peace accords and rehabilitation packages, Assam is forging a path for sustainable development.

Assam has showcased notable progress in law enforcement and social reforms over the past five years, as detailed in the interim Budget for 2026-27 by state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. Over 24,000 arrests connected to drug trafficking have been recorded, and with drug seizures exceeding Rs 3,001 crore, the state's crackdown has been more than seven times effective compared to the period between 2011 to 2015.

Moreover, Assam's government has reclaimed approximately 1.45 lakh bighas of public land from encroachment. Further social strides include a robust campaign against child marriage, supported by the passing of the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Act, 2025. Notably, Assam leads the nation in new criminal law implementation with a score of 78.13%.

The state has also secured stability through peace accords with ULFA and other groups, resulting in the surrender of weapons by former cadres. Financial packages for rehabilitation, alongside infrastructure projects, are underway. The Union Budget 2026-27 allocates Rs 500 crore toward a special development package, promoting sustainable livelihoods and long-term peace in Assam.

