Helipad Dispute: Deccan Charters vs. Uttarakhand Government
The Supreme Court has instructed the Uttarakhand High Court to swiftly adjudicate on Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd's petitions. The aviation firm contests the state's repeated temporary possession of its helipad, citing illegal acquisition favoring a competitor. The plea seeks reversal of orders and compensation for losses incurred.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand High Court to promptly decide on two lawsuits initiated by aviation company Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd. The firm disputes the repeated temporary acquisition of its helipad at Govind Ghat by state authorities. This comes amidst looming concerns about the upcoming 'char dham yatra.'
In a directive to the Registrar General, Chief Justice Surya Kant and the bench ordered the high court to list the matters for a hearing in early March 2026 and reach a decision within two months. Deccan claims the state's takeover benefits Pawan Hans Limited, bypassing due legal procedures.
The disputes focus on acquisitions dated May 23, 2024, and June 27, 2025, considered illegal, prompting demands for restoration of the helipad and compensation for losses. Meanwhile, the top court promised timely intervention should the high court not resolve the pleas within the set period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
