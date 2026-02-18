Left Menu

US Business Spending Surge Indicates Economic Resilience

U.S. business spending on capital goods rose significantly in December, driven by growth in the artificial intelligence sector. Despite tariffs hindering non-AI manufacturing, the sector is anticipated to recover. Economists project a 3.0% economic growth in the fourth quarter after earlier gains in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:10 IST
New data indicates a surge in U.S. business spending on capital goods, exceeding economists' expectations in December. This increase highlights economic resilience in the face of global challenges.

Non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, saw a 0.6% rise, following a revised 0.8% increase the month prior, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. Economists anticipated a 0.4% gain, underscoring the significance of these findings.

The growth is largely attributed to investments in artificial intelligence, which have bolstered the data center sector. While tariffs continue to challenge non-AI manufacturing, a broader recovery is expected as uncertainties wane. Business equipment spending is on track for its fourth consecutive quarterly growth, with economist projections indicating a 3.0% GDP increase in the fourth quarter.

