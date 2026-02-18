Left Menu

Tarique Rahman Takes Charge: A New Era for Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman chaired the first meeting of his cabinet as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, succeeding interim chief Muhammad Yunus. This marks a significant shift in power following the BNP's victory, ending the Awami League's 15-year rule. Rahman returned from a 17-year self-exile to assume leadership.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:05 IST
In a definitive shift in Bangladesh's political landscape, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman helmed the inaugural meeting of his freshly appointed cabinet. The event marks a new chapter for Bangladesh, following the BNP's astonishing electoral victory, which interrupted the long-standing rule of the Awami League.

Rahman, head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was officially sworn in on Tuesday, swiftly taking the reins from Muhammad Yunus, who had temporarily led the government since August 2024. Rahman's return from 17 years of self-exile in London to lead the nation has been closely watched on both domestic and international fronts.

With a parliamentary stronghold of 209 seats, Rahman's administration is poised to navigate the country towards stability and progress. His leadership comes amidst a backdrop of political unrest, offering a beacon of hope for a more prosperous Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

