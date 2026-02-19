Argentina Braces for Showdown: Labor Reform Sparks National Unrest

Argentina's lower house is poised for a crucial vote on a labor reform that has incited widespread protests across the nation. The reform, championed by libertarian President Javier Milei, has drawn fierce opposition from unions, resulting in a nationwide strike that disrupted essential services.

The largest union, CGT, argues that the proposal undermines critical worker rights, including striking privileges. A 24-hour strike has been initiated by transport workers, public service staff, and bank employees, while maritime workers commenced a 48-hour walkout, mainly affecting the Rosario port.

Proponents including the government claim the reform, recently endorsed by the Senate, would boost investment and create jobs by modifying strike protocols and lowering severance costs. As the Chamber of Deputies prepares for a late vote, investors keenly observe whether President Milei's free-market strategies will prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)