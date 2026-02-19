Left Menu

Argentina Braces for Showdown: Labor Reform Sparks National Unrest

Argentina's Congress is debating a controversial labor reform that has sparked a nationwide strike involving key unions. Backed by President Javier Milei, the bill could redefine worker rights and strike regulations, while unions fear loss of protections. The decision could impact Milei's economic agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's lower house is poised for a crucial vote on a labor reform that has incited widespread protests across the nation. The reform, championed by libertarian President Javier Milei, has drawn fierce opposition from unions, resulting in a nationwide strike that disrupted essential services.

The largest union, CGT, argues that the proposal undermines critical worker rights, including striking privileges. A 24-hour strike has been initiated by transport workers, public service staff, and bank employees, while maritime workers commenced a 48-hour walkout, mainly affecting the Rosario port.

Proponents including the government claim the reform, recently endorsed by the Senate, would boost investment and create jobs by modifying strike protocols and lowering severance costs. As the Chamber of Deputies prepares for a late vote, investors keenly observe whether President Milei's free-market strategies will prevail.

