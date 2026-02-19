Trump's Peace Board: Unveiling a New Era for Gaza

President Donald Trump is set to preside over the first gathering of his Board of Peace, focusing on addressing unresolved issues in Gaza. Representatives from over 45 nations will attend Thursday's meeting, highlighting the complexities surrounding the disarmament of Hamas militants and the humanitarian needs of Gaza's residents.

The event, held at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, will see Trump announce a $5 billion pledge for reconstruction efforts in Gaza. This financial commitment, backed by key Gulf allies like the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, is considered an initial installment towards a larger fund necessary for the region's recovery.

Despite the comprehensive agenda, challenges such as the deployment of an International Stabilization Force and Hamas's disarmament loom large. The meeting's outcome could significantly impact the roles of global diplomacy platforms, including the U.N., amid Israel's skepticism towards mediating nations like Qatar and Turkey.

