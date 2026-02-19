Left Menu

Trump's Peace Board: Unveiling a New Era for Gaza

President Donald Trump will lead the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace to discuss the future of Gaza. Key issues include Hamas disarmament, rebuilding efforts, and the flow of humanitarian aid. Participating nations have pledged $5 billion to start Gaza's reconstruction, with potential challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:32 IST
Trump's Peace Board: Unveiling a New Era for Gaza
Trump

President Donald Trump is set to preside over the first gathering of his Board of Peace, focusing on addressing unresolved issues in Gaza. Representatives from over 45 nations will attend Thursday's meeting, highlighting the complexities surrounding the disarmament of Hamas militants and the humanitarian needs of Gaza's residents.

The event, held at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, will see Trump announce a $5 billion pledge for reconstruction efforts in Gaza. This financial commitment, backed by key Gulf allies like the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, is considered an initial installment towards a larger fund necessary for the region's recovery.

Despite the comprehensive agenda, challenges such as the deployment of an International Stabilization Force and Hamas's disarmament loom large. The meeting's outcome could significantly impact the roles of global diplomacy platforms, including the U.N., amid Israel's skepticism towards mediating nations like Qatar and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026