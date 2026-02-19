Left Menu

Tragic Murder of Toddler Amidst Illicit Affair Dispute

In Bhadohi district, a three-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her uncle following a dispute over a supposed illicit affair with her mother. The accused was arrested, admitting motivation linked to blackmail over paternity claims. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:33 IST
Tragic Murder of Toddler Amidst Illicit Affair Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Bhadohi district, a three-year-old girl named Aanchal was allegedly murdered by her uncle on Thursday, police report. The accused, identified as Ranjit Bind, reportedly threw the child into a well during a confrontation regarding an alleged illicit relationship with the toddler's mother.

The tragedy unfolded in the village of Danupur Paschim Patti, where Aanchal and her sister were playing. The accused later barricaded himself inside his house, leading to his subsequent arrest by the police. This heinous act triggered widespread panic among villagers and prompted swift police action.

The suspect confessed to a relationship with the child's mother, which purportedly soured after his marriage amidst paternity threats. Authorities have registered a case of murder against Ranjit Bind, with further investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026