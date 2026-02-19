Tragic Murder of Toddler Amidst Illicit Affair Dispute

In a harrowing incident in Bhadohi district, a three-year-old girl named Aanchal was allegedly murdered by her uncle on Thursday, police report. The accused, identified as Ranjit Bind, reportedly threw the child into a well during a confrontation regarding an alleged illicit relationship with the toddler's mother.

The tragedy unfolded in the village of Danupur Paschim Patti, where Aanchal and her sister were playing. The accused later barricaded himself inside his house, leading to his subsequent arrest by the police. This heinous act triggered widespread panic among villagers and prompted swift police action.

The suspect confessed to a relationship with the child's mother, which purportedly soured after his marriage amidst paternity threats. Authorities have registered a case of murder against Ranjit Bind, with further investigations continuing.

