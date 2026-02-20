Tragic Volume: A Fateful Request Turns Deadly
A 27-year-old, Sheikh Ahmed, was fatally stabbed by his wife following a dispute over TV volume. The incident, occurring in Mangalagiri, led to Ahmed's death during treatment. The victim's mother filed a murder complaint against the daughter-in-law, and police are proceeding with charges.
In a tragic turn of events, a domestic dispute over television volume resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man in Mangalagiri. According to police reports, the victim, Sheikh Ahmed, was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Kranthi, after requesting her to lower the TV volume.
Reports state that the couple, married for just eight months, encountered this fatal altercation on Thursday. The conflict arose from a seemingly minor disagreement, culminating in a violent confrontation that took Ahmed's life while he was receiving medical treatment.
Police have registered a murder case following a complaint from the victim's mother and are in the process of arresting Kranthi. The tragic incident highlights the unforeseen escalation of domestic disputes.
