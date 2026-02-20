Left Menu

Supreme Court Shatters Trump's Tariff Agenda: A Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's extensive global tariffs, asserting that only Congress holds the taxation power. This significant 6-3 ruling marks a major setback for Trump's economic strategy. The court did not address tariff refunds, leaving businesses eager for clarity amidst ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:48 IST
Supreme Court Shatters Trump's Tariff Agenda: A Landmark Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic policy on Friday by striking down his widespread global tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the court underscored that the power to impose tariffs rests solely with Congress, challenging Trump's use of emergency powers for tariff implementation. Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized the constitutional separation of powers, stating, 'The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch.'

This ruling represents the first major challenge to Trump's agenda faced by the nation's highest court, despite his influence in shaping its composition through the appointment of three conservative justices in his first term. The court's decision leaves open questions about whether businesses can recoup billions paid in tariffs, a process Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted could be complex. Nevertheless, Neal Katyal, who argued for the challengers, proclaimed the decision a 'complete and total victory.'

While the White House has not commented, small businesses and retail groups have celebrated the ruling as a reaffirmation of constitutional values. The impact on international trade remains uncertain, with the European Commission seeking clarity on future steps. Trump's legal setback is contrasted by previous emergency docket wins that enabled his executive power expansions, casting doubt on his broader trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026