Supreme Court Shatters Trump's Tariff Agenda: A Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic policy on Friday by striking down his widespread global tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the court underscored that the power to impose tariffs rests solely with Congress, challenging Trump's use of emergency powers for tariff implementation. Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized the constitutional separation of powers, stating, 'The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch.'

This ruling represents the first major challenge to Trump's agenda faced by the nation's highest court, despite his influence in shaping its composition through the appointment of three conservative justices in his first term. The court's decision leaves open questions about whether businesses can recoup billions paid in tariffs, a process Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted could be complex. Nevertheless, Neal Katyal, who argued for the challengers, proclaimed the decision a 'complete and total victory.'

While the White House has not commented, small businesses and retail groups have celebrated the ruling as a reaffirmation of constitutional values. The impact on international trade remains uncertain, with the European Commission seeking clarity on future steps. Trump's legal setback is contrasted by previous emergency docket wins that enabled his executive power expansions, casting doubt on his broader trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)