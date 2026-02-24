Tensions Rise in Congo: M23 Rebel Spokesperson Killed in Drone Strike

Willy Ngoma, the military spokesperson for the M23 rebel group, was killed in an army drone strike in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, various sources confirm.

This incident occurs in the backdrop of Qatar-mediated ceasefire talks involving Kinshasa and the M23, who have formed a joint monitoring mechanism with international observers.

The strike targeted Rubaya, a key coltan-mining area, underscoring the ongoing tensions despite diplomatic efforts. Further statements from Congolese authorities are awaited.