Tensions Rise in Congo: M23 Rebel Spokesperson Killed in Drone Strike
M23 rebel spokesperson Willy Ngoma was killed in a drone strike by the Congolese army amid ongoing ceasefire efforts in Eastern Congo. The strike occurred in Rubaya, North Kivu, a critical mining area for the M23 rebels, raising tensions despite mediation efforts from Qatar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:02 IST
Willy Ngoma, the military spokesperson for the M23 rebel group, was killed in an army drone strike in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, various sources confirm.
This incident occurs in the backdrop of Qatar-mediated ceasefire talks involving Kinshasa and the M23, who have formed a joint monitoring mechanism with international observers.
The strike targeted Rubaya, a key coltan-mining area, underscoring the ongoing tensions despite diplomatic efforts. Further statements from Congolese authorities are awaited.
