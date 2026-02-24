Left Menu

Drone Strike Eliminates Key M23 Rebel Spokesperson in Congo

Willy Ngoma, the M23 rebel group spokesperson, was killed in a drone strike by the Congolese army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack occurred in Rubaya, a significant coltan-mining hub and financial stronghold for the rebels. The incident comes amid ongoing mediation efforts for a ceasefire.

Willy Ngoma, the military spokesperson for the M23 rebel group, was killed on Tuesday during an army drone strike in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to two senior rebel officials and a Western adviser to the government.

The strike occurred near the strategic coltan-mining hub of Rubaya, which supplies approximately 15% of the world's coltan and has been a financial stronghold for M23. This attack followed several days of intense drone activity by the Congolese army in the region.

The incident happens as efforts to cease hostilities continue, with Kinshasa and M23 recently signing a ceasefire agreement in Doha involving international observers. However, renewed fighting has forced hundreds of families to flee the area despite ongoing Qatar-mediated mediation efforts.

