Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: TMC and BJP Clash in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress and BJP activists engaged in a heated scuffle outside the CEO's office in Kolkata. The conflict arose after TMC activists allegedly showed shoes to Suvendu Adhikari. The incident escalated to verbal exchanges and a brief physical altercation before police intervened to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:03 IST
Political Tensions Flare: TMC and BJP Clash in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown at the heart of Kolkata, Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party activists clashed outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office on Tuesday evening. The volatile situation unfolded after TMC activists allegedly brandished shoes at Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, as he emerged from the office.

The altercation quickly escalated as TMC supporters chanted 'go back' and BJP activists retaliated with their own slogans. Police swiftly intervened to separate the two factions and prevent further escalation, with both groups eventually dispersing without further incident. Adhikari, unfazed by the confrontation, led his supporters in chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Accusations flew thick and fast, with TMC condemning the altercation as BJP's resort to hooliganism when faced with electoral challenges. The TMC called on the Election Commission for accountability, urging legal action against Adhikari and his supporters. The situation has heightened tensions as political rhetoric heats up in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
2
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
3
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
4
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026