Political Tensions Flare: TMC and BJP Clash in Kolkata

In a dramatic showdown at the heart of Kolkata, Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party activists clashed outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office on Tuesday evening. The volatile situation unfolded after TMC activists allegedly brandished shoes at Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, as he emerged from the office.

The altercation quickly escalated as TMC supporters chanted 'go back' and BJP activists retaliated with their own slogans. Police swiftly intervened to separate the two factions and prevent further escalation, with both groups eventually dispersing without further incident. Adhikari, unfazed by the confrontation, led his supporters in chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Accusations flew thick and fast, with TMC condemning the altercation as BJP's resort to hooliganism when faced with electoral challenges. The TMC called on the Election Commission for accountability, urging legal action against Adhikari and his supporters. The situation has heightened tensions as political rhetoric heats up in West Bengal.

