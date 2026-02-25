Suspicion Intensifies Over Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has raised serious allegations surrounding the fatal plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, claiming that the Mumbai police's refusal to file an FIR has intensified suspicions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had previously directed the grounding of four aircraft by VSR Ventures, whose plane crashed in Baramati on January 28. An audit by the DGCA highlighted numerous violations related to airworthiness and safety.

Despite the DGCA's report, Rohit Pawar and other political leaders have accused the police of ignoring demands to register an FIR. Attention is now focused on whether Ajit Pawar will receive justice, and concerns persist about potential obstruction in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)