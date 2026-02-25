Bihar's Missing Children: A Crisis Unfolding
In Bihar, 14,699 children were reported missing in 2025, with 7,772 traced so far. Efforts continue to locate the remaining 6,927 children. Police urge against spreading rumours and stress the importance of collaboration between the public and law enforcement. Special units and officers are in place to tackle the issue.
- Country:
- India
Of the alarming 14,699 children reported missing in Bihar last year, only 7,772 have been successfully traced, leaving a distressing number of 6,927 still unaccounted for, according to police officials.
This statement from law enforcement follows a surge of social media posts alleging child-lifting incidents. Authorities have directed district officials to thoroughly review pending cases to ensure all records are current, suggesting some children may have returned unnoticed.
The state's Crime Investigation Department, alongside specialized divisions, is urging communities to remain vigilant, eschew rumour-spreading, and provide cooperation. Dedicated units and officers are actively working on these urgent cases to safeguard children and maintain public order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
