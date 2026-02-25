Left Menu

Bihar's Missing Children: A Crisis Unfolding

In Bihar, 14,699 children were reported missing in 2025, with 7,772 traced so far. Efforts continue to locate the remaining 6,927 children. Police urge against spreading rumours and stress the importance of collaboration between the public and law enforcement. Special units and officers are in place to tackle the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST
Bihar's Missing Children: A Crisis Unfolding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Of the alarming 14,699 children reported missing in Bihar last year, only 7,772 have been successfully traced, leaving a distressing number of 6,927 still unaccounted for, according to police officials.

This statement from law enforcement follows a surge of social media posts alleging child-lifting incidents. Authorities have directed district officials to thoroughly review pending cases to ensure all records are current, suggesting some children may have returned unnoticed.

The state's Crime Investigation Department, alongside specialized divisions, is urging communities to remain vigilant, eschew rumour-spreading, and provide cooperation. Dedicated units and officers are actively working on these urgent cases to safeguard children and maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

 Global
2
UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

 Switzerland
3
Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

 Global
4
Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026