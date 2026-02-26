Left Menu

Nepal's Pivotal Election Path Supported by Global Allies

Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, expressed optimism about the country's forthcoming elections. Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026, he highlighted the engagement of political parties and public, stressing the importance of democratic processes and international support, notably from India, in stabilizing Nepal's political landscape.

At the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026, Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, confidently declared that Nepal is on track to complete its electoral process on time. He praised the active involvement of political parties and the public in driving forward the democratic agenda.

Minister Chaulagain emphasized the government's civil mandate to conduct elections smoothly and hand over power democratically. Despite a challenging period, efforts have been made to stabilize the situation, ensuring the process remains on a democratic path.

He noted the vital support from international allies, particularly India, in facilitating this democratic transition. The electoral process will see 18.9 million voters elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with polling scheduled for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

