Army Commander Signals Peace in Kashmir Amidst Pakistan Tensions

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has observed a consistent decline in militancy indicators within Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region's situation has normalized considerably.

Addressing recent security concerns, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized the military's vigilant monitoring of terror infrastructure, highlighting swift responses to attempts to destabilize the region.

He underscored Pakistan's ongoing provocations, maintaining that any future misadventures will elicit a robust response, dismissing nuclear threats as a mere pressure tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)