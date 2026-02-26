Army Commander Signals Peace in Kashmir Amidst Pakistan Tensions
Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar notes a decline in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the Army's readiness against any resurgence. Despite Pakistan's attempts to stir unrest, the situation is stable. The Indian Army remains vigilant and prepared for any renewed provocations.
Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has observed a consistent decline in militancy indicators within Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region's situation has normalized considerably.
Addressing recent security concerns, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized the military's vigilant monitoring of terror infrastructure, highlighting swift responses to attempts to destabilize the region.
He underscored Pakistan's ongoing provocations, maintaining that any future misadventures will elicit a robust response, dismissing nuclear threats as a mere pressure tactic.
