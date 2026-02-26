ICE's Recruitment Surge: Challenges and Controversies

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is grappling with the challenges of vetting during an unprecedented recruitment drive. An internal email, seen by Reuters, highlights concerns about allegations of past misconduct among recruits amid a wave of new hires, underscoring apprehension about ICE's expedited expansion.

The email, directed to supervisors within ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division, warns that the high volume of recruits and delayed background checks could cause uncertainties. Supervisors are instructed to refer allegations of prior misconduct to the Integrity Investigations Unit. Recently, ICE has reportedly hired 12,000 officers, elevating concerns regarding the quality of the recruits amid the hiring surge under President Trump's administration.

Despite assertions from the Department of Homeland Security that background checks are thorough, incidents involving recruits flagged for suspected gang affiliations and unresolved criminal charges have emerged. This has sparked criticism from Democrats and former ICE officials, who fear the rapid recruitment may lower vetting standards and increase the risk of officer misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)