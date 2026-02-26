Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Struggle in Geneva

Geneva hosts another round of intense negotiations between the United States and Iran, as both nations strive to resolve a persistent nuclear dispute. U.S. officials demand separation of nuclear and non-nuclear issues, aiming for a framework agreement. Discussions grow more complex with geopolitical ties at play.

Iran insists on its right to pursue nuclear energy peacefully and demands the lifting of sanctions, clashing with U.S. concerns over missile programs and regional influence. Mediator Oman remains optimistic, noting the exchange of 'positive and creative ideas' even as gaps persist.

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscore the challenges of addressing Iran's ballistic missile program, while Geneva talks focus on nuclear issues. Amidst tensions, diplomatic efforts endure in hopes of averting conflict and achieving a stable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)