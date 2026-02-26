India-Israel: Forging a Special Strategic Partnership
India and Israel have advanced their relationship to a special strategic partnership, emphasizing cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. They support the Gaza Peace Initiative, stand against terrorism, and aim for a free trade agreement. The partnership highlights shared values and mutual interests in regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Israel
India and Israel have elevated their relationship to a special strategic partnership, announcing plans for a mutually advantageous free trade deal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, stressing the importance of regional stability and opposing terrorism.
The countries signed agreements on trade, agriculture, and technology, showcasing commitment to mutual interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Backs Gaza Peace: Advocates Global Stability
India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so: PM Modi.
A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts: PM Modi.
India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world: PM Modi.
NMDC, IIT-Hyderabad Forge Pact to Boost Mining Technology