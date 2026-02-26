Left Menu

India-Israel: Forging a Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel have advanced their relationship to a special strategic partnership, emphasizing cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. They support the Gaza Peace Initiative, stand against terrorism, and aim for a free trade agreement. The partnership highlights shared values and mutual interests in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:59 IST
India-Israel: Forging a Special Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

India and Israel have elevated their relationship to a special strategic partnership, announcing plans for a mutually advantageous free trade deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, stressing the importance of regional stability and opposing terrorism.

The countries signed agreements on trade, agriculture, and technology, showcasing commitment to mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

 Pakistan
2
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

 Global
3
Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

 India
4
Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026