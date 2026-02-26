Cuba Stands Firm Against External Threats

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared the nation's unwavering resolve to protect itself from any 'terrorist and mercenary aggression' aimed at undermining its sovereignty.

The statement followed an incident in which Havana reported the deaths of four exiles and the wounding of six others aboard a Florida-registered speedboat.

This group allegedly opened fire on a Cuban patrol within Cuban waters. Diaz-Canel's comments were made public via social media on Thursday, a day after the confrontation.