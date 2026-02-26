Left Menu

Cuba Stands Firm Against External Threats

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pledged to defend the nation from any threats to its sovereignty after a reported altercation involving exiles in Cuban waters. Following an incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat, Diaz-Canel emphasized the country's readiness to counter any external 'terrorist and mercenary aggression.'

Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared the nation's unwavering resolve to protect itself from any 'terrorist and mercenary aggression' aimed at undermining its sovereignty.

The statement followed an incident in which Havana reported the deaths of four exiles and the wounding of six others aboard a Florida-registered speedboat.

This group allegedly opened fire on a Cuban patrol within Cuban waters. Diaz-Canel's comments were made public via social media on Thursday, a day after the confrontation.

