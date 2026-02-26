Left Menu

Late-Night Car Chase Leads to Arrest Ahead of Elections

Two youths were apprehended for an attempted hit-and-run involving police during an intensified election period vehicle check in Ernakulam. The incident, resulting in serious injuries to a police officer, concluded with the suspects' arrest in Kollam district after a thorough investigation and CCTV surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:21 IST
Late-Night Car Chase Leads to Arrest Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two youths were arrested following an attempted hit-and-run against police personnel during a late-night checkpoint in Ernakulam. The incident occurred as local law enforcement intensified night inspections in preparation for upcoming Assembly elections.

The confrontation took place when officers were conducting checks on Kaloor Shastri Road. Shamnadh and Irshad, the accused, allegedly attempted to drive their car towards police officers, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector Santhosh, who was dragged several meters on the vehicle's bonnet, sustaining serious injuries.

Swift action by the investigation team involved scrutinizing footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras, leading to the suspects' eventual arrest in Kollam district. The duo are set to appear in court on Friday as authorities continue to tighten security measures during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
2
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States
3
Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

 India
4
From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026