Late-Night Car Chase Leads to Arrest Ahead of Elections
Two youths were apprehended for an attempted hit-and-run involving police during an intensified election period vehicle check in Ernakulam. The incident, resulting in serious injuries to a police officer, concluded with the suspects' arrest in Kollam district after a thorough investigation and CCTV surveillance.
In a dramatic turn of events, two youths were arrested following an attempted hit-and-run against police personnel during a late-night checkpoint in Ernakulam. The incident occurred as local law enforcement intensified night inspections in preparation for upcoming Assembly elections.
The confrontation took place when officers were conducting checks on Kaloor Shastri Road. Shamnadh and Irshad, the accused, allegedly attempted to drive their car towards police officers, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector Santhosh, who was dragged several meters on the vehicle's bonnet, sustaining serious injuries.
Swift action by the investigation team involved scrutinizing footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras, leading to the suspects' eventual arrest in Kollam district. The duo are set to appear in court on Friday as authorities continue to tighten security measures during the election period.
