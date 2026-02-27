Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Liquor Policy Case

A Delhi court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, acquitting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the controversial liquor policy case. The court strongly criticized the CBI, citing an absence of ''overarching conspiracy or criminal intent.''

The high-profile case, which accused these political figures of corruption, was described by Kejriwal as the ''biggest political conspiracy'' in independent India's history. The CBI's attempt to strengthen a narrative of conspiracy was dismissed due to lack of evidence, with special judge Jitendra Singh stating that the chargesheet displayed significant inconsistencies.

Despite Kejriwal spending six months in jail and Sisodia two years, the court noted a lack of cogent evidence against them. The CBI announced plans to appeal to the Delhi High Court, contesting the trial court's judgement and emphasizing overlooked aspects of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)