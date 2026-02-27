High Court Stays Arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO Case

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati welcomed the Allahabad High Court's decision to halt his arrest in a POCSO case, calling the charges against him unfounded. His arrest was stayed until the court issues its final decision, anticipated in March, providing interim relief to the spiritual leader.

The allegations involve sexual exploitation of two individuals, including a minor, a charge that Avimukteshwaranand vehemently denies. In response to the court's order, the seer highlighted that the alleged victims never stayed at his ashram, expressing confidence that the judiciary will reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh Pandey, the complainant, remained hopeful for justice, noting that the court's decision is not the final verdict. Celebrations erupted at the Shri Vidya Math in Varanasi, where followers rejoiced at the interim relief granted to Avimukteshwaranand. The seer expressed his willingness to undergo a narco analysis test to verify his innocence.