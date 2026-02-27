Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over 'Keralam' Name Change

CPI(M) leader John Brittas criticizes Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his comments on Kerala's renaming to 'Keralam'. Brittas accuses Tharoor of abandoning his 'different politician' stance to align with the party. Tharoor's remarks highlighting economic growth add another dimension to the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:48 IST
John Brittas
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader John Brittas launched a strong rebuttal against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's criticisms of the LDF government's renaming of Kerala to 'Keralam'.

Brittas accused Tharoor of shedding his 'unique politician' persona in favor of aligning with Congress traditions following a 'ceasefire' with the party.

Tharoor's critique, shared online questioning the necessity of the name change, added a layer of tension as Brittas defended the move, emphasizing Kerala's pioneering economic and sustainable growth.

