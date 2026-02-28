In a dramatic escalation of military tension in the Middle East, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. The confrontation was sparked by President Donald Trump's pledge to dismantle Tehran's missile arsenal and halt its nuclear ambitions.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, expressed skepticism, stating that negotiations with Iran were just a facade. He asserted that historical precedents put the Persian Empire in more favorable standing compared to the relatively youthful USA.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized his nation's commitment to avoiding risky adventures that threaten national unity. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide criticized the strikes as a breach of international law, questioning the immediacy of the perceived threat.

