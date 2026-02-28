Left Menu

Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, intensifying military tensions in the Middle East. President Trump aims to dismantle Iran's missile arsenal. International reactions vary, with skepticism about negotiations and concerns over regional security and international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST
Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of military tension in the Middle East, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. The confrontation was sparked by President Donald Trump's pledge to dismantle Tehran's missile arsenal and halt its nuclear ambitions.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, expressed skepticism, stating that negotiations with Iran were just a facade. He asserted that historical precedents put the Persian Empire in more favorable standing compared to the relatively youthful USA.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized his nation's commitment to avoiding risky adventures that threaten national unity. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide criticized the strikes as a breach of international law, questioning the immediacy of the perceived threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026