Left Menu

Power Bill Scam: Operator Defrauds Consumer

An operator contracted by a power department has been accused of defrauding a consumer of Rs 15,000. Deepak Rao allegedly only recorded Rs 2,000 of the amount for a power bill relief scheme, keeping the rest and issuing a forged receipt. Legal actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:32 IST
Power Bill Scam: Operator Defrauds Consumer
operator
  • Country:
  • India

An operator contracted by a power department's common service centre has been implicated in a financial scam, as reported by the police.

Deepak Rao, the accused operator, allegedly defrauded a consumer named Lallan Rajbhar by pocketing Rs 13,000 out of the Rs 15,000 meant for a power bill relief scheme.

The fraudulent activity surfaced when Rajbhar presented a forged receipt at the Salempur power sub-station. Legal proceedings have commenced, and efforts are underway to apprehend Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

 India
3
Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026