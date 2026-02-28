Power Bill Scam: Operator Defrauds Consumer
An operator contracted by a power department has been accused of defrauding a consumer of Rs 15,000. Deepak Rao allegedly only recorded Rs 2,000 of the amount for a power bill relief scheme, keeping the rest and issuing a forged receipt. Legal actions are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An operator contracted by a power department's common service centre has been implicated in a financial scam, as reported by the police.
Deepak Rao, the accused operator, allegedly defrauded a consumer named Lallan Rajbhar by pocketing Rs 13,000 out of the Rs 15,000 meant for a power bill relief scheme.
The fraudulent activity surfaced when Rajbhar presented a forged receipt at the Salempur power sub-station. Legal proceedings have commenced, and efforts are underway to apprehend Rao.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fraud
- scam
- power department
- Deepak Rao
- consumer
- forgery
- Salempur
- Nagra
- Lallan Rajbhar
- legal
ALSO READ
There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not just developing them but also setting standards: PM Modi.
Generation X: India's Hidden Consumer Powerhouse by 2030
BKT Expands Into Indian Consumer Tyre Market with New Luxury Range
India Retail Summit: Blueprint for Global Consumer Leadership
Consumer Confidence Rebounds Amid Economic Angst