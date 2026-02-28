Power Bill Scam: Operator Defrauds Consumer

An operator contracted by a power department's common service centre has been implicated in a financial scam, as reported by the police.

Deepak Rao, the accused operator, allegedly defrauded a consumer named Lallan Rajbhar by pocketing Rs 13,000 out of the Rs 15,000 meant for a power bill relief scheme.

The fraudulent activity surfaced when Rajbhar presented a forged receipt at the Salempur power sub-station. Legal proceedings have commenced, and efforts are underway to apprehend Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)