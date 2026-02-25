India Retail Summit: Blueprint for Global Consumer Leadership

The retail industry's luminaries will converge next week at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for the Great India Retail Summit. This high-profile event is set to explore India's burgeoning role as a global consumer market under the theme 'India's Blueprint for the World'.

Bollywood stars to international retail titans will join over 1,000 industry leaders to discuss the evolving market dynamics, embracing everything from rapid grocery deliveries to AI predictions in consumer habits. The focus will also be on the rising economic potential of India's smaller towns in luxury retail.

Key insights will be shared by icons such as Atul Ruia and Gautam Hari Singhania. The summit promises to be a cornerstone event, unveiling tomorrow's retail technologies while establishing India's footprint in the global retail landscape.