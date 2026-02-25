Left Menu

India Retail Summit: Blueprint for Global Consumer Leadership

The Great India Retail Summit will gather industry's top names and Bollywood celebrities at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, exploring India's emerging role as a global consumer market. Discussions will span topics like quick commerce, AI, small-town shopping trends, and the potential of India's expansive consumer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:47 IST
The retail industry's luminaries will converge next week at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for the Great India Retail Summit. This high-profile event is set to explore India's burgeoning role as a global consumer market under the theme 'India's Blueprint for the World'.

Bollywood stars to international retail titans will join over 1,000 industry leaders to discuss the evolving market dynamics, embracing everything from rapid grocery deliveries to AI predictions in consumer habits. The focus will also be on the rising economic potential of India's smaller towns in luxury retail.

Key insights will be shared by icons such as Atul Ruia and Gautam Hari Singhania. The summit promises to be a cornerstone event, unveiling tomorrow's retail technologies while establishing India's footprint in the global retail landscape.

