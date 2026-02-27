Mumbai Encounter: YouTuber Chronicles Harassment Ordeal

A YouTuber named Ines Faria has reported an incident of harassment in Mumbai, sharing her distressing experience through a video posted on social media. The video shows two men persistently following and requesting selfies with her on a street in south Mumbai. Despite her refusals, the men continued their pursuit for around 15 minutes.

The incident, which occurred while Faria was visiting India, prompted her to highlight the broader issue of tourist safety in a post on her Instagram page. Faria emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries, stating that the encounter left her feeling uncomfortable and overwhelmed.

In response to Faria's account, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Satyanarayan Chowdhary, confirmed that a police investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspects. Legal action will be pursued as authorities prioritize maintaining security for visitors.