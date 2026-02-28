PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign for 14-Year-Old Girls

In a historic step toward eliminating cervical cancer and strengthening preventive healthcare for women, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer, Rajasthan. The initiative marks a major milestone in India’s public health journey, positioning the country alongside global leaders in cervical cancer prevention.

The launch ceremony in Ajmer was attended virtually by Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda from Kartavya Bhawan, in the presence of Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Dr V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; and senior officials from the Union Health Ministry. Eminent medical leaders including Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Sandeep Bansal, Director of Safdarjung Hospital, along with senior doctors and officials from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College were also present.

The national event witnessed simultaneous participation from all States and Union Territories, with Governors, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Administrators, State Health and Education Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and senior health officials joining virtually from their respective headquarters. This coordinated national rollout underscores the campaign’s scale and significance.

Empowering ‘Nari Shakti’ Through Preventive Healthcare

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister described the HPV vaccination campaign as a pivotal initiative dedicated to empowering India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and safeguarding the health of mothers and daughters across the country. He emphasized the central role of women in family and societal stability, stating that when a mother is healthy, the family remains resilient in the face of challenges.

He reiterated that the government’s policies reflect a deep sensitivity toward women’s dignity, health and well-being. Referring to major interventions over the past decade, he highlighted large-scale toilet construction under sanitation initiatives, provision of affordable sanitary pads, and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has ensured access to clean cooking fuel for millions of households.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the safe motherhood initiative under which ₹5,000 is directly transferred into the bank accounts of pregnant women to support nutritional intake during pregnancy. He noted that these measures collectively represent a transition from neglect to a governance model rooted in dignity, care and scientific planning for women’s health.

Cervical Cancer: A Major Public Health Challenge

Cervical cancer remains a serious public health concern globally and in India. According to the WHO GLOBOCAN Report 2022, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1.2 lakh new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths reported annually.

Persistent infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types—particularly types 16 and 18—has been scientifically established as the primary cause of cervical cancer. Preventing HPV infection before exposure is therefore a critical strategy in reducing disease burden and mortality.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign is designed to protect adolescent girls before potential exposure to the virus, thereby significantly reducing the future incidence of cervical cancer.

Global Validation and Scientific Backing

The HPV vaccine has been validated and recommended by leading global and national expert bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Globally, 160 out of 194 countries have introduced the HPV vaccine under their National Immunization Programmes. Of these, 90 countries have adopted a single-dose schedule, including the majority of Southeast Asian nations. Eighty countries are using the Gardasil-4 vaccine in their national programmes, and 61 of them have implemented a single-dose schedule.

HPV vaccines are 93–100% effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types. In addition to direct protection, high vaccination coverage contributes to a strong herd effect, reducing the circulation of HPV strains and indirectly protecting unvaccinated individuals.

India’s National Strategy and Vaccine Choice

India’s national programme will use Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent vaccine that protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. The vaccine will be administered in a single-dose schedule, aligned with WHO recommendations and global scientific evidence.

The campaign will target girls aged 14 years — specifically those who have completed 14 years but not yet completed 15 years. As per Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, the annual cohort of 14-year-old girls is approximately 1.2 crore. Each year, this initiative is expected to benefit this entire age group.

Operational Framework: Safety, Access and Digital Integration

The HPV vaccination campaign has been meticulously planned with a strong focus on safety, logistics and real-time monitoring.

Vaccination Duration: The campaign will run in campaign mode for three months (90 days). After the completion of the campaign phase, the HPV vaccine will be available during routine immunization sessions.

Session Sites: Vaccination will be conducted exclusively at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs), District Hospitals (DHs) and Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCHs).

Dose and Administration: A single 0.5 ml intramuscular injection will be administered in the left upper arm.

The vaccination is voluntary and completely free of cost. Parental or guardian consent is mandatory and will be recorded digitally.

Digital Infrastructure and Monitoring

Beneficiaries can pre-register and schedule appointments through the U-WIN digital platform or opt for walk-in vaccination at designated government facilities. Parental consent will be digitally captured on U-WIN. In areas with limited internet connectivity, hard-copy consent forms will be used as per prescribed guidelines.

The U-WIN platform will facilitate session planning, beneficiary registration, recording and reporting, while the e-VIN portal will manage vaccine stocks and logistics. This digital backbone ensures transparency, accountability and efficient vaccine management.

Comprehensive Safety Protocols

The programme follows strict medical guidelines to ensure beneficiary safety. Vaccination will be deferred or avoided in specific situations:

• Girls with moderate or severe illness until full recovery

• Girls with a history of severe allergic reaction to previous vaccinations

• Girls known to be allergic to yeast

• Girls outside the target age group

For girls who have already received any HPV vaccine — including Gardasil, Gardasil-9, Cervarix or Cervavac — their vaccination status will be updated on the U-WIN portal.

All sessions will be conducted under the supervision of trained Medical Officers. Functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) are in place to ensure vaccine potency. Each vaccination site is linked to 24×7 government health facilities to manage any rare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

Nationwide Implementation and Preparedness

Extensive preparatory activities have been conducted nationwide, including comprehensive capacity-building exercises covering technical, operational and safety aspects. Detailed operational guidelines have been shared with all States and Union Territories to ensure seamless implementation.

Following the Prime Minister’s national launch, HPV vaccination campaigns were simultaneously initiated across all States and Union Territories through local events, reflecting cooperative federalism and coordinated public health governance.

A Transformative Step Toward a Cancer-Free Future

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign represents a transformative advancement in India’s preventive healthcare strategy. It reflects delivery-oriented governance grounded in scientific evidence, digital integration and implementation readiness.

By prioritizing adolescent health and acting proactively against cervical cancer, India is investing in the long-term well-being of its daughters. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged parents and guardians to ensure that their 14-year-old daughters receive the HPV vaccine during the campaign period.

HPV vaccination is a powerful preventive intervention capable of saving thousands of lives each year and securing a healthier, cancer-free future for India’s women.