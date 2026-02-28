Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blast at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit
A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed 21 lives and injured eight others. The incident is the state's largest of its kind. The blast occurred around 2 pm, leading to extensive damage and scattering body parts into nearby fields.
A devastating explosion tore through a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, killing 21 people and leaving eight critically injured, according to state officials.
Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, which triggered the blast around 2 pm. The explosion was so severe that it scattered bodies into nearby fields. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes in the aftermath.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised support for affected families, though acknowledging the irreparable loss. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences, underscoring the community's collective grief.
