Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blast at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit

A devastating explosion tore through a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, killing 21 people and leaving eight critically injured, according to state officials.

Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, which triggered the blast around 2 pm. The explosion was so severe that it scattered bodies into nearby fields. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes in the aftermath.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised support for affected families, though acknowledging the irreparable loss. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences, underscoring the community's collective grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)