Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blast at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed 21 lives and injured eight others. The incident is the state's largest of its kind. The blast occurred around 2 pm, leading to extensive damage and scattering body parts into nearby fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating explosion tore through a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, killing 21 people and leaving eight critically injured, according to state officials.

Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, which triggered the blast around 2 pm. The explosion was so severe that it scattered bodies into nearby fields. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes in the aftermath.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised support for affected families, though acknowledging the irreparable loss. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences, underscoring the community's collective grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

