AFC Postpones Middle East Championship Games Amid Security Concerns

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed its West Region continental championship playoffs due to the US and Israel attacks on Iran. Scheduled games in the AFC Champions League and AFC Challenge League will be rescheduled. Matches in the East Region remain unaffected as the situation is monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of crucial football matches have been postponed in the Middle East due to mounting geopolitical tensions. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced this week that the continental club championship playoffs would not proceed as planned in the West Region, citing security concerns related to recent US and Israeli actions affecting Iran.

Specifically, games of the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been deferred, along with the AFC Challenge League quarterfinals set for later in the week. However, games in the East Region will proceed without interruption, the AFC confirmed.

The decision impacts several prominent teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr, involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition. While the AFC regroups to set new dates for the matches, it emphasizes a commitment to safeguarding players, officials, and fans during this evolving situation.

