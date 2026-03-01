Capturing Chaos: The Arrest of Adarsh Singh
Adarsh Singh, wanted for attempted murder and attacking police, was arrested after a shootout in Baldirai. The accused allegedly fired at officers when surrounded, resulting in him being injured. A .315 bore pistol was seized. Earlier, Singh and accomplices attacked police, leading to his pursuit and capture.
- Country:
- India
Adarsh Singh, a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and an attack on police officers, was arrested on Sunday following a gunfight in Baldirai. According to law enforcement officials, Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his capture.
The arrest unfolded when police, tipped off about Singh's plans, set a trap as he headed toward Para Bazar carrying an illegal firearm. Upon being cornered, Singh allegedly opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate, injuring him in the leg. Authorities recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol from the scene.
Singh's criminal acts date back to November 20, 2025, when he and his associates allegedly attacked a police team attempting his arrest, snatching weapons and mobiles from the officers. Following the gunfight, Singh was taken to a local health facility for treatment, while further legal action is being processed.
(With inputs from agencies.)