Capturing Chaos: The Arrest of Adarsh Singh

Adarsh Singh, a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and an attack on police officers, was arrested on Sunday following a gunfight in Baldirai. According to law enforcement officials, Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his capture.

The arrest unfolded when police, tipped off about Singh's plans, set a trap as he headed toward Para Bazar carrying an illegal firearm. Upon being cornered, Singh allegedly opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate, injuring him in the leg. Authorities recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol from the scene.

Singh's criminal acts date back to November 20, 2025, when he and his associates allegedly attacked a police team attempting his arrest, snatching weapons and mobiles from the officers. Following the gunfight, Singh was taken to a local health facility for treatment, while further legal action is being processed.

(With inputs from agencies.)