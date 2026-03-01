Left Menu

Instability Rises: Khamenei's Death Sparks Regional Turmoil

The death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, caused by a US-Israeli attack, has plunged the region into chaos. As threats of counterattacks and diplomatic calls for de-escalation emerge, regional instability looms amid leadership uncertainties in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:02 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated attack by Israel and the United States, igniting political turmoil and uncertainty over Iran's future leadership. The 86-year-old's death was confirmed by Iranian state TV and the IRNA news agency, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump.

In response to the aerial bombardment targeting Iranian military sites, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard vowed to launch an intense counteroffensive against Israel and US bases. Meanwhile, regional governments called for diplomatic resolutions to avert escalating chaos.

The attacks have resulted in immediate regional repercussions, with international airports disrupted, governments issuing travel advisories, and civilians experiencing heightened anxiety over potential further conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

