Tamil Nadu Government Sets Up Support System Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated a support network for Tamils living in Gulf countries. The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has established a control room, and the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department has set up a 24/7 helpline to monitor and assist Tamils in need.

Stalin emphasized that his government is in continuous communication with Tamils in the Gulf and is prepared to provide necessary assistance. He urged those requiring help to contact the toll-free numbers provided by the department and follow the Indian Embassy's guidelines. Contact details were shared with the public to offer immediate support.

Furthermore, political figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss have appealed to the central government for measures to safeguard Tamils in the Middle East. Concerns were raised about disrupted flights and the emerging evacuation challenges of nearly one crore Indians residing in the region.

