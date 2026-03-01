Chaos in Pakistan: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

At least 10 individuals lost their lives as violence erupted across Pakistani cities following the assassination of Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The political turmoil saw protesters storming the US Consulate in Karachi with security forces responding fiercely.

The assassination, reportedly carried out in a US-Israeli airstrike in Tehran, has incited widespread anger, particularly among Pakistan's Shiite community. Demonstrators breached security perimeters and engaged in clashes with law enforcement in major cities, prompting a governmental plea for peaceful protests.

Security was heightened around US diplomatic missions, and curfews were imposed in affected areas as officials moved to restore order. The outcry reflects the deep-seated tensions over Khamenei's death, with Shiite leaders urging calm among the populace.

