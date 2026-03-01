Left Menu

Major Cyber Fraud Ring Dismantled: 27 Arrested in Nationwide Crackdown

The Delhi Police have arrested 27 individuals linked to cyber fraud cases worth over Rs 1.5 crore. The operation spanned 11 states and revealed transactions of nearly Rs 13.91 crore. Suspects used various fraudulent schemes, including fake investments and impersonation, to dupe victims.

Updated: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST
A significant cyber fraud operation was dismantled by the Delhi Police, resulting in the arrest of 27 suspects across India.

These individuals are believed to be part of syndicates responsible for defrauding victims through fake investment schemes, malicious APK files, social media impersonations, and task-based scams, cumulatively involving over Rs 1.5 crore.

Preliminary checks have linked 150 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to the accused. Among those apprehended across 11 states were seven notable individuals from various regions. The police operation also uncovered tools and devices used in the fraudulent activities.

