Major Cyber Fraud Ring Dismantled: 27 Arrested in Nationwide Crackdown

A significant cyber fraud operation was dismantled by the Delhi Police, resulting in the arrest of 27 suspects across India.

These individuals are believed to be part of syndicates responsible for defrauding victims through fake investment schemes, malicious APK files, social media impersonations, and task-based scams, cumulatively involving over Rs 1.5 crore.

Preliminary checks have linked 150 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to the accused. Among those apprehended across 11 states were seven notable individuals from various regions. The police operation also uncovered tools and devices used in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)