Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar assured workers in Israel and their families of their safety amid rising Middle East tensions. The state government collaborates with the Indian Embassy and NSDC for worker welfare. Iran retaliated to US-Israel actions, impacting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:14 IST
Anil Rajbhar
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Labour and Employment, Anil Rajbhar, has pledged support for the state's workers in Israel as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

According to a statement, approximately 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh are currently employed in Israel, having been selected through the NSDC and the Israeli government agency PIBA.

In light of recent conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued a security advisory for citizens, urging vigilance. Rajbhar confirmed ongoing coordination with the embassy and NSDC to ensure the workers' safety, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes following US-Israel actions.

