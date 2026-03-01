Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Labour and Employment, Anil Rajbhar, has pledged support for the state's workers in Israel as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

According to a statement, approximately 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh are currently employed in Israel, having been selected through the NSDC and the Israeli government agency PIBA.

In light of recent conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued a security advisory for citizens, urging vigilance. Rajbhar confirmed ongoing coordination with the embassy and NSDC to ensure the workers' safety, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes following US-Israel actions.