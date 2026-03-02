Left Menu

Russian Nationals Evacuated from Iran Amid Tensions

Approximately 500 Russian citizens are preparing to leave Iran through Azerbaijan, with 192 individuals, including 82 Azerbaijani nationals, already evacuated. This comes after the Russian foreign ministry's advice to citizens to relocate due to military actions by Israel and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 04:42 IST
Russian Nationals Evacuated from Iran Amid Tensions

The Russian embassy in Baku announced on Sunday that about 500 Russian nationals are preparing for evacuation from Iran via Azerbaijan. The embassy appreciated Azerbaijan's efforts in facilitating the process and swiftly addressing border crossing permits.

A source familiar with the Azerbaijani government reported that 192 people had been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan within 38 hours, which included 82 Azerbaijani nationals.

Following military strikes by Israel and the United States, the Russian foreign ministry has urged citizens in Israel and Iran to relocate to safer regions or leave the countries altogether.

TRENDING

1
Reform or Ruin? China's Social Insurance Dilemma

Reform or Ruin? China's Social Insurance Dilemma

 Global
2
Russian Nationals Evacuated from Iran Amid Tensions

Russian Nationals Evacuated from Iran Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Global Tensions Rise Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

Global Tensions Rise Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

 France
4
Qantas Airways Shares Nosedive Amid Global Tensions

Qantas Airways Shares Nosedive Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026