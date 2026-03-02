Russian Nationals Evacuated from Iran Amid Tensions
Approximately 500 Russian citizens are preparing to leave Iran through Azerbaijan, with 192 individuals, including 82 Azerbaijani nationals, already evacuated. This comes after the Russian foreign ministry's advice to citizens to relocate due to military actions by Israel and the United States.
The Russian embassy in Baku announced on Sunday that about 500 Russian nationals are preparing for evacuation from Iran via Azerbaijan. The embassy appreciated Azerbaijan's efforts in facilitating the process and swiftly addressing border crossing permits.
A source familiar with the Azerbaijani government reported that 192 people had been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan within 38 hours, which included 82 Azerbaijani nationals.
Following military strikes by Israel and the United States, the Russian foreign ministry has urged citizens in Israel and Iran to relocate to safer regions or leave the countries altogether.
