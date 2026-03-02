Global Tensions Rise Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

Three staunch allies of the United States announced on Sunday their readiness to join forces in protecting their interests in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Britain, France, and Germany declared their willingness to collaborate with the US to curb Iran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The leaders voiced their intent, potentially enabling defensive actions to incapacitate Iran's missile capabilities at the source. Explosions shook Tehran as Israeli forces targeted the city, while Iran retaliated with strikes on US and allied bases in the Gulf, intensifying global tensions.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his concerns over the escalating violence, urging moderation. Across the globe, people reacted with protests and celebrations. Meanwhile, diplomats from the European Union convened to discuss potential courses of action amidst mounting international pressure.